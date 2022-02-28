M6 carriageway in Warwickshire closed after serious crash
- Published
A crash has closed lanes on the M6 motorway in Warwickshire.
The southbound carriageway from junctions 4A for the M42 and 3A for the M6 Toll is shut, said National Highways.
The collision, just before 07:15 GMT, is causing congestion back to junction five as well as on the northbound M42, travel company Inrix is reporting.
Paramedic staff remain at the scene, said the ambulance service, and police are leading the incident response.
Drivers are being diverted off the motorway via the M42 to rejoin at junction 3A.
