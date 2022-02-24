Ukraine invasion: 'I feel like I'm having a terrible dream'
People from the Ukrainian community in Coventry have spoken of their fears after Russian forces launched a major attack on the country.
Iryna King said she worried about losing phone contact with her parents who live in Ukraine, about 200km (124 miles) from the Russian border.
Boris Johnson described the attacks as "hideous and barbaric" and outlined further sanctions against Russia.
The invasion began after a pre-dawn TV address by President Vladimir Putin.
"My mum woke me up at six o'clock and when I saw her call I understood that it would be terrible news which it was," Ms King said.
Her mother had rushed out to to get basic provisions such as bread and butter amid some "chaos".
"Mum said that people are shocked and there are queues in shops and petrol stations. People don't know what to do - whether to escape or to stay," Ms King said.
She plans to call her parents "every hour".
"I do hope and pray that I will still have contact because that would be terrible if I won't be able to speak to them and to find out they are OK," she said.
She joined other Ukrainians at the city's main community centre on Thursday to find out news of the invasion and its impact.
The centre, which offers language classes for children and groups for women, was set up 75 years ago and will celebrate that landmark later in 2022.
Oksana Trushkevych said her grandmother, who lived through World War Two and who lives in Lviv, heard sirens during the attacks.
Her grandmother had told her family not to worry.
"But I am terrified that she is going again through all of the sirens and having to hide from air strikes again and again."
Meanwhile, Coventry City Council has removed a Russian flag which was displayed at its offices in connection with its twinned city status with Volgograd.
Council leader George Duggins said it was "deeply disturbed" at events in Ukraine.
"We are proud to have strong Ukrainian and Russian communities in our city, that, together with others, have brought so much to our lives," the council statement said.
