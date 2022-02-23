Calls for 20mph limit by Rugby schools after accident
- Published
An accident involving a pupil has led to calls for 20mph speed limits around schools.
A motion put to Rugby Borough Council called for an investigation into the lower speed zones following a "recent accident involving a pupil at Riverside Academy in Newbold".
Councillor Jim Ellis said while there are some 20mph zones, a blanket policy was needed.
Members of the council approved the motion at the meeting on Tuesday.
The motion said the accident was "not as the result of speeding" and requested the council leader write to Warwickshire County Council as the highways authority to support the investigation.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Ellis, the Labour councillor for Newbold and Brownsover, called for the council to adopt Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) standards across Rugby
"We should be addressing these events because they do affect local people," he said.
"Data tells us that where cars are travelling at 30mph then 8% of those accidents are fatal and where cars adhere to 20mph then one per cent results in a fatality."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk