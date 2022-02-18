Bedworth shop crash bus driver had 'suspected medical episode'
- Published
The driver of a bus that crashed into a beauty salon is believed to have had a "suspected medical episode".
The bus crashed into the front of Tweezers Beauty on Mill Street, Bedworth, on Thursday.
Staff were inside Tweezers Beauty at the time of the crash but were unhurt and said they were "glad everyone was safe".
The ambulance service were called to the scene at 16:53 GMT and Warwickshire Fire Service said it sent two crews.
The driver was taken to Good Hope Hospital for further assessment.
Bus firm Stagecoach Midlands said he is "undergoing tests and is in a stable condition".
Vicky Smith, a senior technician who was in the shop at the time of the incident said: "We were doing nails when a colleague of mine saw the bus coming towards the shop."
"It didn't seem real."
Staff ran to the back of the shop, she added.
"Luckily the metal barriers outside the front of the shop stopped the bus coming through the front window."
Ms Smith added she saw the driver's head was slumped at the wheel.
Mick Brennon, the owner of Shoebox next door, said he saw the bus come across the road with passengers banging on the window who shouted "shut the engine off".
Mr Brennon added the bus had come to a stand still when he pressed a button at the side of the vehicle which seemed to stop the engine.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene," said West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).
"On arrival we discovered a male patient, the bus driver, who was treated for a suspected medical episode," they added.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Midlands said: "There were a small number of passengers on board the bus at the time and thankfully no passengers or staff were injured during the incident."
WMAS have also confirmed there were no other casualties.
The bus company added they were investigating the incident and supporting other relevant authorities and that "our thoughts are with him and his family who we continue to support".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk