Man seriously injured in Coventry stabbing
A man has suffered serious injuries in a knife attack, West Midlands Police says.
The victim, in his 30s, was found on Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry, in the early hours of Wednesday.
His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, said the force.
Officers are looking at CCTV images and say they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 05:00 and 06:00 GMT.
