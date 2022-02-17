Rosie Abbott: Teen Hero remembered on 21st birthday year
The family of a Radio 1 Teen Hero award winner are planning a fundraiser to mark a milestone birthday.
Rosie Abbott, from Coventry, raised more than £20,000 for charity before her death in 2017, aged 15.
She had been living with a brain tumour and her family set up Rosie's Rainbow Pantry in her memory.
The charity provides food and provisions for families facing end of life care. On what would have been her 21st year they want to raise £21,000.
Rosie was recognised at the Radio 1 Teen Awards in 2015 for her charity work.
She raised money for numerous charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Make a Wish and the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs to children who lose their hair due to illness.
Her mother, Louise, said, in Rosie's final days, she remained at home and family and friends brought over food, and they wanted to provide something similar.
"It makes us all happy to know we are all carrying on her legacy," she added.
The organisation will have a referral of someone in need and do a weeks worth of shopping which is then delivered to the family, which always includes a pot of Nutella and Skittles, Rosie's favourites.
The family have already raised £7,500 through a charity ball and have plans for a golf day, a dog and horse show, a dog walk and Halloween party.
"There is lots coming up but we want others to get involved and raise money," her aunt Sarah Robertson added.
