New pedestrian bridge across A45 in Coventry opens
A new bridge for pedestrians over the A45 in Coventry has opened after it was lifted into place over the weekend.
The steel bridge goes across the westbound entry slip at the A45/A46 Festival Interchange and is safer for pedestrians and cyclists, National Highways said.
Project manager Patricia Day said the old bridge did not meet modern standards.
The new bridge is safer and will need less maintenance, she said.
After the bridge was lowered into place, extensive work was carried out on the surrounding footpaths, tackling overgrown vegetation and extending a retaining wall, the agency said.
