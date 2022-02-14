Man admits killing 84-year-old Nuneaton woman at her home
A man has admitted killing an 84 year-old woman who was found dead at her house in Nuneaton.
Mildred Whitmore was found strangled at her house in College Street last June, police said. She was found by officers after a report raising concern.
Chase Kelly, 31, of no fixed-abode, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
He was remanded in custody after the hearing at Warwick Crown Court while psychiatric reports were prepared.
A report of man hiding in bushes of a nearby school was sent to police on 1 June, 2021. Officers found Kelly, who had cuts and bruises to his arms and legs, and he was arrested over Ms Whitmore's death.
Kelly was placed in the area at about 04:40 BST, after a witness reported hearing a commotion and recorded him walking across the A444 towards George Eliot Hospital, the force added.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe said: "This was a tragic and senseless killing. Mildred was a much loved lady who is clearly missed by her family and friends.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew her and our thoughts remain with them."
Relatives of Ms Whitmore previously described her as the "queen" of the family and said she enjoyed pottering around her garden.
Kelly is expected to next appear in court no earlier than 25 April.
