Appeal after cyclist seriously hurt in Warwickshire crash
- Published
A cyclist was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car in Warwickshire.
The man, in his 70s, was involved in the crash on the A44 London Road between Little Compton and Moreton-in-Marsh at about 10:30 GMT on Friday, said Warwickshire Police.
He was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Police have asked anyone who captured the collision on a dashcam or who saw what happened to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.