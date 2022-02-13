William Shakespeare: Document linking playwright to Agincourt to go on sale
A medieval document linking characters from Shakespeare's work to real-life events at Agincourt and Harfleur is to be put up for sale.
Dated 16 September 1415, the manuscript in French describes "action, peril, and danger" at one of the most famous battles in medieval history.
It also mentions three real-life figures who would later appear in the writer's work, historical document dealer the Raab Collection said.
The piece has been valued at $75,000.
The battle of Agincourt was immortalised in Shakespeare's Henry V as a miraculous underdog English victory over the French, including a siege at Harfleur.
One of Shakespeare's best-known speeches "once more unto the breach" is given by the king as weary troops surrounded the port town.
The note, signed by an administrator to the French king, brings news of Henry's attack on the town of Harfleur, and references three battle commanders who would then go on to appear in the Warwickshire playwright's work, believed to have been written in 1599.
It also talks about compensation from the French king for their defence of the port.
The collector acquired the manuscript from a private collection, and is now offering it for sale.
"There is no record of any document relating to Harfleur or Agincourt having reached the market," the Raab Collection said.
"It's as close as one can get to owning a Shakespearean manuscript at present."
