Fan named Coventry City HerGameToo ambassador
- Published
A "lifelong" Coventry City fan has been named the club's HerGameToo ambassador to help combat sexism in football.
Laura Hartley grew up watching the Sky Blues with her dad, but said she became disheartened with the misogyny she was witnessing.
It also affected her dreams of becoming a sports journalist, the Coventry resident added.
Miss Hartley said there was still a lot of "ignorance" and the HerGameToo campaign hoped to "educate people".
The 27-year-old said comments such as "you don't know the offside rule" had discouraged her from pursuing her teenage ambition of being a sports writer.
She said at the time the industry was dominated by males, adding: "I felt like I couldn't be a sports journalist because of my gender.
"The moment you put your opinion out there as a woman in football, you get comments like 'you belong in the kitchen'."
Miss Hartley now wants to use her voice to help women who have experienced sexism, whether they are fans or players.
"It's hard to say 'don't listen to comments', but there is one person against you and a whole army of women behind you," she said.
HerGameToo has a Twitter account which is open for people to message and share their experiences, and the movement has ambassadors representing teams all over the country.
Some clubs have put up posters around the stadium with a phone number to report sexist abuse.
Miss Hartley said she hoped to hold many events with Coventry City, starting with a female fans-only forum later this month, where she will be joined by club personnel, events executive Rebecca Shortland and chief executive Dave Boddy.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk