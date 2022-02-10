Unite union threatens to cut Labour funding in Coventry bins row
The head of the Unite union has threatened to withdraw funding for Labour over a pay dispute involving bin lorry drivers in Coventry.
Union members in the city started a two-month strike at the end of January, saying drivers deserve better pay.
Unite, Labour's single biggest donor, said financial support for the party was now "under review".
In response, Labour said: "These sort of threats won't work in Keir Starmer's Labour Party."
It would not be the first time the union has cut funding for the party since Sir Keir became leader.
The row in Coventry, which started months ago, has become increasingly bad tempered, with the union and Labour-run council each accusing the other of manipulating the truth, particularly regarding the pay drivers receive.
In a message to strikers, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: "Let me be very clear - the remaining financial support of the Labour Party is now under review."
She said the council had "time and again totally misrepresented the union's claims for its bin drivers" and it "should be ashamed of the spin it has tried to make" about its own workers' pay rates".
"These dreadful misrepresentations are deliberately designed to enrage the general public which directly risks the welfare of workers who are taking part in an entirely legal dispute, and this, a Labour council."
Coventry City Council says it is one of the highest paying employers in the West Midlands and strongly disputes the union's numbers.
Its decision to use a private contractor wholly owned by the local authority to do some refuse collections has further angered Unite, along with a warning on Wednesday that jobs might be at risk if the strike continues.
The two sides have recently met at independent arbitration service Acas, but for the moment remain at odds.
Ms Graham urged Labour to "pick up the phone and get this sorted", saying: "It's utterly disgusting that this council is putting workers through this misery.
"If we have to escalate, we will escalate and I personally will be getting involved.
"Our wallet is closed to bad employers."
In response to the funding review, the Labour Party said it would "always act in the public interest".
"We would have hoped that Unite would have got the message that the Labour Party is under new management," a spokesperson added.
