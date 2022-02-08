Hundreds of volunteers join Coventry litter picking campaign
- Published
A lockdown litter picking group has attracted more than 1,000 volunteers a year after launching.
Jac Danielle, 25, from Coundon in Coventry, started Coventry Clean Up in reaction to seeing litter "everywhere".
Since then, her group has grown to involve hundreds of volunteers and she said she was "dead proud" of their achievements over the past year.
As bin strikes bite in Coventry, Ms Danielle urged more people to get involved with the clean up.
"Everyone can do a little bit to help," she said.
"We've cleaned loads of streets, loads of parks, we have litter picks across the city."
Ms Danielle, who works in HR, was inspired to start the Facebook group when lockdown restrictions meant people were socialising outdoors more, often resulting in a rise in litter.
"Once we were cleaning Coundon Park and I found a crisp packet with a baby frog trapped inside," she said.
"I managed to release it and it's little moments like that that make you know it's worth it and you're having an effect."
Last week bin lorry drivers in Coventry began a two-month-long strike in a dispute over pay.
Volunteer groups, including one in Willenhall, have been emerging to help take vulnerable neighbours' bins to council collection points.
Ms Danielle said litter pickers were working every day to keep their areas tidy.
"I do feel dead proud of everyone who's helped out and everything we've achieved," she said.
Working with local businesses, Ms Danielle has gathered donations to offer to volunteers as prizes for their contributions.
"People work so hard and they never ask for anything in return," she said. "I just wanted to give something back."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk