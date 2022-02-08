Are there two wallabies living wild in Warwickshire?
An animal lover hopes it is not too much of a leap to think there are wallabies living wild in Warwickshire.
Reports a rare white one had been spotted near Kenilworth Castle on Friday prompted James Cook to head out with his camera in search.
Mr Cook believes there could be two of the white marsupials living in the county.
"I think we've got more than one," he said. "If that's a male and a female, hopefully they'll start breeding."
White wallabies are so coloured due to a rare genetic mutation and are native to Bruny Island in Tasmania.
In 2013, a white wallaby named Colin escaped from his pen in nearby Solihull, scaling a 6ft fence on an enclosure he shared with seven other wallabies. He was returned to his pen shortly after.
The identity of the wallaby spotted in October is unknown, however Mr Cook - who runs a Youtube channel on tracing animals - thinks it could be the same one spotted near Kenilworth Castle last week.
He began a search at the castle at the weekend and then searched the Honiley area on foot.
He also believes he saw a second white wallaby.
"Two wallabies is better than one," he said.
