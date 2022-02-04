Sweep Caroline and Obi-Wan Cleanobi to keep Warwick streets tidy
Sweep Caroline, Obi-Wan Cleanobi and William Sweepspeare are among names chosen for a street sweeper fleet.
The pun-derful names were picked from 650 suggestions made through a competition held by Warwick District Council last Summer.
Names that also swept their way into the final selection included Little Bo Sweep and the Sweepersaurus Rex.
Councillor Alan Rhead thanked people for their "innovative suggestions".
"It was a tough one to judge, but we feel we've chosen the best of the names we received, including a local connection and a couple of fun names for young people," he said.
"I look forward to seeing them out and about across the district, on the roads and in local parks keeping our spaces clean."
Bespoke designs have been made for each vehicle to showcase their new names.
The local authority said the sweepers would be keeping roads across the 110 square miles (285 square kilometres) of the district clean, collecting about 3,000 tonnes of litter and debris every year.
