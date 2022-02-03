On-demand bus service expanded in Coventry
An on-demand bus service is being expanded across Coventry.
The buses can be booked using a smartphone app or telephone to pick up passengers for any chosen journey within the zone.
More than 7,500 journeys have been taken on the buses since the scheme began in spring 2021.
The pilot, launched by Transport for West Midlands, is aimed at reducing congestion on the city's streets and cutting pollution.
Launched around the University of Warwick Campus and south-west Coventry, the service currently covers Kenilworth, Balsall Common and Meriden.
Drivers will now be able to pick up and drop off in a wider area covering the city centre, Walsgrave and the University Hospital, and Binley.
Councillor Rupinder Singh, ward councillor for Lower Stoke said: "We know that we need to convince more of our residents to leave the cars at home and choose more sustainable methods of travel instead.
"Innovative schemes like these on-demand buses will play a huge role in that shift and it's another option for our residents to choose, and I would encourage anyone to test it out to see if it's for them."
Fares cost £3 per journey, or from £1 for concessions. For groups of two, three or four booking the same trip there's an extra £1 per additional person.
