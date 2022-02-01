Rugby school year group study remotely due to Covid-19
A school has asked a year group to study at home due to coronavirus.
Harris Church of England Academy in Rugby, Warwickshire, said it has asked year seven pupils to study remotely until Friday.
The school, run by the Diocese of Coventry Multi Academy Trust said it had seen a large increase in Covid-19 cases amongst staff and students.
In a letter to parents, it added year seven was the "cohort with the highest number of cases at present".
It said it had made the decision due to staffing absences and following discussions with Public Health England.
In a post on its website, the school said it looked forward to seeing the pupils when they return next week.
In total, Rugby had 1,407 cases of the virus in the week from the 18 to 24 January.
