Fourth man jailed over Coventry petrol station stabbing
- Published
A fourth man has been jailed for the killing of a 19-year-old who was stabbed on a garage forecourt.
Pavandeep Daudher suffered a fatal injury to his leg at the BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Holbrooks, Coventry, on 31 March 2020.
Ethan Lilley, 24, of Queen Isobels Avenue, was among four men found guilty of his manslaughter at an earlier hearing.
At Warwick Crown Court, Lilley was jailed for a total of 14 years.
Police had said the attack was in retaliation for an argument involving Mr Daudher's friend, Zaakir Challoner
Mr Daudher was attacked and knocked to the ground and left fatally wounded before Mr Challoner was then stabbed in the foot and robbed of his bag and jacket.
Jason Cornwall, 35, Riley Kavanagh, 21, Kane McCarron, 19, all from Coventry, were also found guilty of manslaughter.
Lilley, Cornwall and McCarron were also convicted of robbery, with Kavanagh found not guilty of that charge.
On Monday, Lilley was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, five years to be served concurrently for the robbery charge and two years to be served consecutively for a charge of causing or attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to another case.
McCarron was also convicted on a charge of violent disorder.
On 13 January, Cornwall, of Arundel Road, was jailed for 11 years, while Kavanagh, of Drake Street, was jailed for nine years and McCarron, of Portsea Close, for seven years.
During a second connected trial also held in October, a fifth man, Callum Bowman, 30, of Humber Road, was found not guilty of manslaughter and robbery.
Two other defendants, Lucas Hutchinson and a second man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted of assisting an offender after they helped destroy and dispose of the stolen Kuga used in the fatal attack.
Hutchinson, 19 of Strathmore Avenue in Stoke, Coventry, was jailed for three years.
