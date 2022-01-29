RSPCA appeal as dogs 'dumped from van' in Coventry
The RSPCA wants to trace the driver of a van from which it says seven dogs were dumped on to a Coventry street.
CCTV shows a white van pulling into Yewdale Crescent in Coventry at about 14:30 GMT on 30 December.
The van then drives away as the dogs, thought to have been used for breeding, try to follow it.
The animal welfare charity called the footage heart-breaking and said it was searching for those responsible.
The seven dogs, which are all different breeds, are being cared for at animal rescue centres.
"We suspect they have been used for breeding because of the condition they are in," said RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor.
"All smelt of faeces and urine and most have skin issues. One Yorkie-type dog was severely matted."
They have been renamed Bertha, Nelly, Tilly, Dottie, Molly, Bob and Ginger, the RSPCA said.
The charity appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
