Leamington Spa cedar tree to be felled on safety grounds
A "much-loved" giant cedar tree in a Warwickshire park is to be felled amid reports last summer's heatwave accelerated the spread of disease.
Warwick District Council said the tree in Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa, would be removed with "great sadness".
The tree was suffering from honey fungus and had been in decline for a number of years, the authority added.
Councillor Sidney Syson said: "The cedar could be regarded as one of the 'elder statesmen' of the gardens."
She added: "It will have been planted more than 100 years ago as one of the original trees, but sadly, despite the great care given by the Council's Green Spaces Team, due to a combination of disease and climate change it has now reached the end of its natural life."
The gardens were first laid out in 1831 as informal riverside walks along the River Leam, then developed into formal gardens after 1846.
"This is a sad day," said another councillor, Jonathan Nicholls, of the decision to remove the cedar.
"We know the tree will be sorely missed by local people. Nevertheless, as custodians of the district's parks and open spaces, the council has the responsibility to ensure the safety of the community."