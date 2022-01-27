Boy, five, was fatally stabbed at his Coventry home
- Published
A five-year-old boy found with fatal injuries at his Coventry home had been stabbed.
David-Mario Lazar, known to his family as Mario, died at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon on Tuesday evening.
A 49-year-old woman, known to the family and who was arrested on suspicion of his murder, has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
David-Mario's parents, Cristina and Dorinel, described him as "the most beautiful child in the world."
"He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep. He had so much energy. He loved to dance and sing," they said.
"He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us."
David-Mario had been in the arrested woman's care at the time of the incident, police said.
He was found seriously hurt just before 18:00 GMT on Tuesday and confirmed dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a stab wound.
Supt Ronan Tyrer from West Midlands Police said specialist officers were supporting his parents.
"We cannot comprehend the grief they must feel," he said.
"David-Mario's school has been informed and they are contacting parents and carers of their pupils. The community are shocked and saddened by this young boy's death," he added.
"We continue to urge people to avoid speculation on social media or sharing posts which could ultimately add to the family's distress."