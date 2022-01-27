Two more charged over woman's Coventry flat death
Two more people have been charged over the death of a woman whose body was found in a flat.
Marlene Doyle, 32, was discovered in Othello Court on Shakespeare Street, Coventry, on 20 January.
West Midlands Police said Michal Lada, 39 and Kinga Rybacka, 25, both from Blythe Street, Coventry, had been charged with assisting an offender.
They are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Ms Doyle's partner Patryk Skupinski was charged over the weekend with her murder, and his mother charged with assisting an offender.
The 36-year-old of Othello Court, and Hanna Skupinski, 57, from Bell Green Road in Coventry, appeared at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said a post-mortem examination found Ms Doyle died of head injuries.
Det Insp Adam Jobson said: "My thoughts remain with her family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.
"I'd encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information, to get in touch."
