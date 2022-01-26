M6 lorry crash: Warwickshire family pays tribute to driver
- Published
The family of a lorry driver killed after crashing into the central reservation on the M6 said his death "will leave a huge gap" in their lives.
Malcolm Cleaver, 63 and from Rugby, died at the scene in Cheshire on 11 January.
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 17 for Sandbach and 16 for Newcastle.
His family said in a statement he was a "much-loved son, brother, father and uncle".
The crash happened at 16:41 GMT and caused the carriageway to be closed for 12 hours.
"This tragic event will leave a huge gap in our lives and we ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time," his family added.
Inquiries are ongoing, and Cheshire Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.
