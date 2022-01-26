Coventry City fan arrested after Stoke player racially abused
- Published
A football fan was arrested after a player was racially abused while warming up for a match.
Officials were made aware of the abuse as Coventry City FC took on Stoke City FC at home on Tuesday night.
The abuse was aimed at a Stoke City player and the club said it would make sure he was offered support.
Coventry City FC said the supporter had been banned and their season ticket confiscated after being identified by staff and CCTV at the ground.
The club said there was "no place for racism at our games, in football or wider society and, as we did last night, we will not hesitate in taking action".
Stoke City FC said it was appalled by the abuse levelled at one of its players and it would pursue the strongest possible action against offenders.
"Discrimination has no place in football or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances," a club spokesperson said.
In January 2021, West Midlands Police appointed the UK's first dedicated football hate crime police officer amid a rising number of offences linked to the sport.
The game ended 1-0 to Coventry after Viktor Gyokeres hit his 10th goal of the season at the Coventry Building Society Arena.