Tonga tsunami: Rugby player Malakai Fekitoa's family safe
A Tongan rugby union player says he has spoken to his mother after the tsunami which hit the country 10 days ago.
An underwater volcanic eruption sent waves higher than a metre crashing into Tonga on 15 January.
Wasps centre Malakai Fekitoa posted on Twitter he has now spoken to his mother via satellite phone, after previously being unable to contact her because phone and internet service problems.
His fundraiser launched to provide aid to Tonga has raised more than £50,000.
The Tongan government confirmed three deaths, including that of a British woman, saying it had been hit by an "unprecedented disaster".
International phone links are said to have been restored but a severed undersea cable may take weeks to fix.
It means Tonga has been largely cut off from the outside world.
Officials say four-fifths of the population have been affected by the tsunami and volcanic ashfall, which continues to pose a public health risk to Tonga's 105,000-strong population.
The first aid planes arrived from Australia and New Zealand six days ago.
Former All Black Fekitoa, born and raised on the island of Ha'apai, said he had not been able to speak to his family in the aftermath of the eruption.
On Tuesday he posted on social media and said: "I just spoke to my mum on a satellite phone.
"She's ok and everyone back home are safe and sound."
On 24 January, he said, he had also spoken to one of his sisters.
He set up the fundraising page to send essential products via containers from Auckland in New Zealand.
His club has also been supporting the appeal and will be donating 20% of all match ticket revenue from its game against Saracens on 30 January to the Tongan relief effort.
