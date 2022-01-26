Murder police quiz woman over boy's death in Coventry
A street remains sealed off following a murder arrest over the death of a five-year-old boy.
The child was found seriously injured at an address in Earlsdon, Coventry, on Tuesday evening.
A 49-year-old woman, known to the boy, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Ambulance crews said they had tried to revive the boy but nothing could be done. Residents reacted with shock to the news of the child's death.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said an air ambulance was sent to the address and paramedics found the boy in a serious condition..
"He was already receiving medical attention from police colleagues," a spokesperson said.
"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed dead at the scene."
One resident who lives on Poplar Road, where the incident happened, described it as upsetting and terrible.
"It's absolutely shocking," another man who lives nearby said.
Police said the boy's death was an absolute tragedy and will cause a lot of shock and concern.
"We'll continue to having a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time," Supt Ronan Tyrer said.