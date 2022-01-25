Fears for Warwickshire tractor run's future due to red diesel rules
- Published
A popular charity tractor run is under threat due to changes in the rules around the use of red diesel.
From 1 April, new laws mean red diesel can only be used by farmers for agricultural work and not charity events.
Those behind the Sheepy and District Ploughing Association events in Warwickshire said it will mean their fundraiser is not viable.
Charles Goadby, who organises the event, is calling for an exemption.
Currently, he said, between 60 and 100 tractors will take part in the event, which goes through north Warwickshire over two nights in December.
Tens of thousands of people, he said, line the streets to watch the event.
Over the last two years, Mr Goadby added, the event has raised £40,000 split between the Midlands Air Ambulance, Mary Ann Evans Hospice and St Giles Hospice charities.
Changes to the red diesel rules will increase the cost to farmers to take part, he said.
"It is going to almost triple our costs of fuel and, not only that, it will mean we have to take apart all our fuel tanks to flush the system to get rid of any residues before we fill up," he said.
"It is expensive and a faff before you even start fuelling up."
The changes meant he didn't think "any" farmers would take part, adding: "It would kill it, full stop."
Mr Goadby's fears are shared nationwide, as a petition has been launched calling for an exemption for the use of red diesel in not-for-profit events.
"It would be nice for the government to realise the benefit we are doing for, more often than not, NHS charities and for the local community and allow an exemption for charitable fundraising," Mr Goadby said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk