Murder probe after woman's body found at Coventry flat
- Published
A woman's body has been discovered at a flat in Coventry, sparking a murder inquiry.
The 32-year-old, whom police suspect may have died several days ago, was found when officers forced entry to a property in Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, at 17:20 GMT on Thursday.
A 36-year-old man, known to the woman, was being held on suspicion of murder, the West Midlands force said.
A woman aged 67 was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday.
Officers entered the property after concerns were raised for the woman who had not been heard from for several days.
The last confirmed sighting of her was on 15 January.
Ch Insp Paul Southern said: "This is truly tragic and our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends.
"We have assigned a specially-trained Family Liaison Officer to support them at this time."
Police made both arrests at a house in the Bell Green area of the city on Thursday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk