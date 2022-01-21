Coventry bin strikes: Two more waste drop sites to open
Two further temporary waste drop sites are to open amid ongoing industrial action by refuse workers.
Strikes in Coventry look set to last into April as 70 bin lorry drivers call for improved wages.
Coventry City Council said it was opening two more temporary sites for residents to dispose of household waste and recycling from Monday.
So far more than 120,000 cars have visited the nine existing drop sites, the authority said.
The new drop sites will operate at Willenhall Social Club and at Telfer Road car park and will be open seven days a week from 08:00 to 16:30 GMT.
Unite the Union says its members deserve "fair pay" while Coventry City Council argues the salaries are "good".
Earlier this week, union members representing bin workers gathered outside Coventry City Council's headquarters.
On Monday, talks between the council and union collapsed and Unite announced workers could be on strike for their full four-day working week by the end of this month.
It followed weeks of negotiations in which the union has rejected a number of offers tabled by the council.