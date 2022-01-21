Coventry Café owner 'optimistic' as restrictions ease
- Published
A café owner has said restrictions easing is the "first step" in city centres making a full economic recovery.
Steven Prime, of Esquires Coffee in Coventry, struggled to pay his bills during the pandemic.
He is "optimistic" that Plan B measures are ending as of 27 January.
The Prime Minister has said the advice for people to work from home would be dropped immediately, paving the way for more people to be in city centres.
Mr Prime, 37, set up Esquires Coffee in 2008, straight after leaving university.
The sitcom Friends and its famous Central Perk café inspired him to "have a venue that was at the centre of the community".
However, over the past 18 months, Mr Prime said it had been "heartbreaking" to see something that he loved almost disappear.
While he struggled during the pandemic, he said that January 2021 was by far his "lowest point".
But funding from the Arts Council has helped Mr Prime's business survive, and it is enabling more events to be hosted at Esquires such as "comedy, local musicians and dog cafés".
'Optimistic'
As restrictions ease, Mr Prime said he felt "more optimistic as long as we fully get back to normal life without restrictions".
But he added: "Even though the announcements were very good, people will still be worried.
"Covid just hasn't suddenly gone away and it's going to take a long time for that confidence to return in people."
Workers from the Coventry company PET-Xi, who train businesses to help those in need find a job, said they were "buzzing" to get back to the office.
Employee Laura-Rose Wells added that she felt "safe" coming back to work, while chief executive of the company Fleur Sexton said there was a lot to be gained from working in the office, adding that it doesn't just help the community but her team too.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk