Hazel O'Connor 'expected to recover' from brain bleed
- Published
Singer, songwriter and actress Hazel O'Connor is expected to make a recovery after suffering "bleeding on the brain", her brother says.
The artist, famous for 1980s hits Eighth Day and Will You, was taken to hospital on 9 January after being found collapsed at her home in France.
She was put in an induced coma for 24 hours and her brother Neil O'Connor said she had been steadily improving.
"Everything is pointing to a recovery but it is going to take time," he said.
"We all thought it would be more devastating than it seems to be now."
Two of the star's friends broke down the door to her house and found her on the floor after she failed to turn up for an appointment, Mr O'Connor told BBC Radio CWR.
Doctors thought she would need to have brain surgery but, on being moved to a larger hospital, experts found the bleeding had receded, he said.
He added the first day was "quite touch and go" but since coming out of the coma, his sister had started to relearn motor skills including swallowing.
"She is responding to photos, she was looking at photos of her dogs yesterday and smiling so everything is moving in the right direction," he said.
The singer played her only 2021 show in her home city of Coventry as part of the UK City of Culture festival.
Her tour dates from February to June have been postponed including an anniversary tour to mark 40 years since the release of the film Breaking Glass, which she starred in alongside Phil Daniels and Jonathan Pryce.
Ticket-holders have been told to wait for further announcements from her management team.
Mr O'Connor said the outpouring of support for his sister had been "mind-boggling" and he said the family was "absolutely grateful" for the public response.
"One day soon I hope Hazel will be able to read all these messages herself and see the reactions that have been coming from all over the world."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk