'Loving homes' sought for guide dog puppies in Coventry and Warwickshire
The Guide Dogs charity is appealing for people to provide a home for puppies which will be trained to help people with sight loss.
Graham Kensett, from the charity, said they were looking for puppy raisers in the Coventry and Warwickshire area.
"All we are asking for is just a wonderful, loving home to bring up our pups for that first year," he said.
Guide Dogs, which has a training centre in Leamington Spa, said raisers provide a vital foundation for the dogs' role.
They help teach the puppies basic commands ahead of their training during what is described as a full-time role.
Mr Kennsett added: "We are dependent upon people to support us in this area so that we can continue to provide the dogs for people with sight loss."
Last week, the centre showed off 16 pups who were born at the Guide Dogs National Centre and who were going to go to foster homes before training.