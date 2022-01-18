Tonga Tsunami: Rugby's Sione Vailanu and Malakai Fekitoa wait for news
Tongan rugby players living in the UK have spoken of their distress at not being able to communicate with family members after the tsunami.
An underwater volcano erupted on Saturday sending waves higher than a metre crashing into Tonga.
Worcester Warriors' Sione Vailanu said his home had been hit as his family fled to higher ground.
A fundraiser set up by Wasps' Malakai Fekitoa to send humanitarian supplies has raised more than £19,000.
The Tongan government confirmed three deaths, including that of a British woman, saying it had been hit by an "unprecedented disaster."
Many Tongans abroad have been waiting since the eruption to hear news from loved ones after the internet and phone services were affected.
Vailanu told BBC Hereford and Worcester the area where his parents and siblings lived "was most hit by the tsunami".
"It's quite flat with also a resort and a beach there. My place is damaged but my family - they ran to a bit of a hill [in the] north of Tonga," he said.
"We're not able to communicate with them. It's really, really sad, I'm obviously away from my family. I hope they are well and safe out there."
Former All Black Fekitoa, born and raised on the island of Ha'apai, said he also hadn't been able to contact his mother and family.
"It's been a shock for me watching the news and not being able to communicate with people there," he said.
"It's been really tough, sleep-wise and not knowing what's going on; it's hard for me to focus and try to get myself ready for training and rugby."
He set up the fundraising page to "send essential products" via containers from Auckland in New Zealand.
His Coventry teammates as well as the wider UK rugby community had been "very, very supportive", he said.
"I'm amazed at how many people got together and showed support, and hopefully we can help a few families back home."
"We had a few cyclones when I was there in the 90s, it took us a year or two to recover from that and I think this is worse - it's going to take them a few years to get back on their feet."
