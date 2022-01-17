More drop-off sites open as Coventry bin strike continues
- Published
Two more waste drop-off sites have opened in Coventry as industrial action by bin lorry drivers continues.
Residents can now also take their household waste to Wellington Street car park in Hillfields and Coventry Community Resource Centre in Foleshill.
In the pay row, drivers have announced strike action lasting into March.
The Unite union says members deserve more than the starting salary of £22,183, while the city council says drivers are paid on average £34,143.
Pay ranges from £28,148 to £52,163, according to the authority.
Unite has described the dispute as "bitter".
After further strike dates were announced last week, the council said it was starting collections for green-lid household waste bins every other week.
Another drop-off site - Tom White Waste in Holbrooks - opened on Saturday, the council said, taking the number of locations to which residents can bring their waste to nine.
The sites have been visited by almost 60,000 vehicles that have dropped off more than 200,000 black bin bags so far, the authority adds.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk