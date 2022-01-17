M6 carriageway closed in Warwickshire after car transporter crash
A serious crash involving a car transporter and van has closed a stretch of the M6 in Warwickshire.
Traffic was held from about 09:20 GMT on the southbound carriageway after the collision between junctions three, for the Bedworth bypass, and two, for Coventry.
All vehicles trapped by the closure have been released, travel firm Inrix reported.
There's three miles of queuing traffic on approach to the scene, it added.
A diversion is in place via the A444, A428 and the A46.
The carriageway is likely to remain closed into the afternoon for a continuing collision investigation and vehicle recovery, said National Highways.
All emergency services including Warwickshire Police remain at the scene, it added.
