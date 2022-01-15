Union 'committed to negotiations' over Coventry strikes
- Published
A union said it is "committed to negotiations" with a local authority amid ongoing bin strikes.
Bin lorry drivers in Coventry are calling for improved wages with union Unite calling the rates "poverty pay", which the council disputes.
Simon O'Keefe, from Unite, said the union was "sorry" it had "come to this" and appreciated there was a "range of feelings" over the dispute.
The city council has opened a further temporary waste collection point.
Speaking to Radio CWR, Mr O'Keefe said: "We are committed to ongoing negotiations with the council representatives and we are doing everything we can to secure this dispute to come to a conclusion and an end as soon as we can."
Earlier this week the union announced further dates for industrial action which could stretch into March.
Unite said it had become an "increasingly bitter" dispute and claimed its members deserved more than the starting salary of £22,183.
Coventry City Council disputed the figure and said drivers were paid on average £34,143, with pay ranging from £28,148 to £52,163.
But Unite said those figures involved overtime and accused the local authority of "increasingly intemperate and widely inaccurate public statements".
The authority has announced a scheme to ensure household waste bins are emptied every other week.
Temporary waste collection points have been set up around the city to help people get rid of their rubbish, with a new site opened off Judds Lane on Saturday.
Sites at Wellington Street and the Coventry Community Resource Centre will open from Monday.
So far, the authority said, more than 80,000 cars have visited drop sites and more than 292,000 black bags have been dropped off.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk