Coventry stand-off: Bangs and grenades reported as police storm flat
A man remains in custody after armed police forced their way into a Coventry flat to end a five-day stand-off.
Residents reported hearing "bangs" and seeing smoke grenades as officers moved on the Earlsdon Avenue North property at about 20:30 GMT on Thursday night.
The 41-year-old, with an eight-year-old boy, had been refusing to leave the property since the early hours of Sunday.
Roads and a school, closed to pupils since Monday, have been reopened.
Firearms officers moved into the flat and detained the man, police said.
The boy is believed to be physically unharmed and is being cared for by family members, they added.
Neighbour Joe Davoile reported seeing police "going in with flash grenades and smoke grenades."
Another eyewitness told the BBC they heard "a lot of bangs" and ran outside to "see the armed police going through the window".
The woman, who did not want to be identified, added: "A lot of neighbours started coughing. It was quite a stressful situation."
The man has been taken into custody and will be assessed by mental health professionals, said West Midlands Police.
Supt Ronan Tyrer said the situation "became untenable" and they decided to act for the boy's safety.
"At all times, we had to balance the risk to the boy being kept in the house, with the risk that he could be harmed if we did enter the house," he added.
Earlsdon Primary School, which had been closed to pupils since Monday, will reopen on Friday and cordons have been lifted on roads around the address.
The West Midlands Firearms Operations Unit tweeted its officers had been "heavily involved in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion".
"Long cold hours and testing, brave decision making from all."
Louise Davoile, who lives in a neighbouring property, said the boy's safety had been "the most important thing".
"As the community and the street I think we're just happy that that's been the resolution."
"The police did a really good job," added Mr Davoile, "you've got to take your hat off to them."
