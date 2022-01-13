M6 carriageway in Warwickshire closed after lorry crash
Forty firefighters have been sent to the scene of a lorry crash that has closed a stretch of the M6 in Warwickshire.
The northbound side was affected from junctions two to three due to a serious collision, said National Highways.
Traffic was held from about 14:15 GMT after the crash involving two lorries, in which one driver was trapped.
One lane past the crash scene has since reopened to release traffic from inside the closure.
Delays of 90 minutes are being reported back towards junction one.
West Midlands Fire Service said it had sent about 40 personnel and six fire engines, including a technical rescue unit, as part of the emergency response.
Crews worked with other agencies to free the man and to make the vehicles and carriageways safe for police to carry out a full examination of the scene, the fire service added.
The motorway remains closed from junction two with a diversion in operation via the A46 and A45 past Coventry, which is heavily congested.
