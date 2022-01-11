Armed police stand-off in Coventry continues into third day
- Published
A stand-off between armed police officers and a man thought to have weapons inside a Coventry home has entered a third day.
The 41-year-old, who is with his eight-year-old son, has refused to exit the property since Sunday, raising concerns for the pair's safety, police say.
The West Midlands force was initially called to the scene at the weekend to carry out a welfare check.
A primary school within a police cordon remains closed on Tuesday.
Roads around the Earlsdon Avenue North address have also stayed shut.
Specially trained officers were at the scene to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, police said on Monday amid comments from residents they could not leave their homes without officer escort.
A spokesperson explained: "Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon's perimeter."
A resident living near the scene reported on Monday seeing up to 10 armed officers in the area.
"Everyone was a bit surprised it went on for two days, now we're into day three I think the general feeling is this has to come to an end," he said.
"The safety of the child is of paramount importance, but this can't go on forever, and the police must have some sense of that as well."
What do the experts say?
Ron Winch, a former superintendent with West Midlands Police and senior teaching fellow at Birmingham City University, said "in a sense" it was "unprecedented" for stand-offs of this nature to go into a third day.
He told BBC CWR that the "overriding priority" of the force would be to safely negotiate with the man, bringing the situation to a close without harm.
"The police will be prioritising and maximising the safety of officers and minimising the risks of the local community, the man himself and his son," Mr Winch said. Police would also be making sure the man had "trust and confidence" in the "negotiation process", he added.
The skill of negotiators, whom Mr Winch described as "world class", was key to the outcome, he said, explaining that while "highly disruptive" to the community, the police operation, including the presence of armed officers, was "proportionate and necessary with regard to the threat and risk that is present at the scene".
He told the BBC: "What we see with these incidents is that invariably they do end safely, and that's what we must work towards."
A stretch of the street between Kensington Road and the Earlsdon roundabout remains closed on Tuesday in addition to the adjoining Newcombe Road.
Earlsdon Primary School was shut on Monday "in order to keep everybody safe", said deputy head teacher Rebecca Bollands.
The school confirmed earlier the closure would run into a second day, with remote learning set to continue instead.
"We're a little bit shocked that the situation has gone on this length of time, and it will be affecting the community quite a lot now," Ms Bollands said.
But she added that parents to whom the school had spoken were "quite happy to keep their children at home until everything is safe to reopen".
"Everyone will work together to get through this - we're lucky to have such a strong school and local community."
Residents, businesses and the primary school had been "severely disrupted" by the cordon, said Coventry City Council.
Temporary accommodation was available to anyone unable to enter their homes, but a rest facility, opened at the local library on Monday, had now closed, the authority added.
Local butcher, Stuart Taylor, unable to open his business on Tuesday, said he was hopeful of getting an "armed escort" into his shop.
"I'm not fussed about being open," he explained, "but we need to do prep work to be ready for when we are open - we need to make sausages, burgers, pies; it doesn't just materialise."
A police spokesperson said officers had visited most affected addresses and issued guidance to residents.
Coventry Police commander, Ch Supt Pete Henrick, said: "We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.
"I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene."
Earlsdon Avenue North is closed at the junction of Kensington Road and Highland Road, including the top of Westwood Road, and the junction with Newcombe Road, which is itself shut. Also closed is the junction of Poplar road with Newcombe Road.
Are you in the area? Is there any information you'd like to share? Contact us by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk