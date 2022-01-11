Armed police stand-off in Coventry continues into third day
- Published
A stand-off between armed police officers and a man thought to have weapons inside a Coventry home has entered a third day.
The 41-year-old, who is with his eight-year-old son, has refused to exit the property since Sunday, raising concerns for the pair's safety, police say.
The West Midlands force was initially called to the scene at the weekend to carry out a welfare check.
A primary school within a police cordon remains closed on Tuesday.
Roads around the Earlsdon Avenue North address have also stayed shut.
Specially trained officers were at the scene to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, police said on Monday amid comments from residents they could not leave their homes without officer escort.
A spokesperson explained: "Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon's perimeter."
A resident living near the scene reported on Monday seeing up to 10 armed officers in the area.
A stretch of the street between Kensington Road and the Earlsdon roundabout remains closed in addition to the adjoining Newcombe Road.
Earlsdon Primary School was shut on Monday "in order to keep everybody safe", said deputy head teacher Rebecca Bollands.
In a post on Twitter, the school confirmed the closure would run into a second day, having been instructed to stay shut on Tuesday, with remote learning set to continue instead.
Residents, businesses and the primary school had been "severely disrupted" by the cordon, said Coventry City Council.
Earlsdon Library was opened for residents affected by the closures, with temporary accommodation set to be arranged for anyone unable to enter their homes, the authority added.
A police spokesperson said officers had visited most affected addresses and issued guidance to residents.
Coventry Police commander, Ch Supt Pete Henrick, said: "We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.
"I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene."
Earlsdon Avenue North is closed at the junction of Kensington Road and Highland Road, including the top of Westwood Road, and the junction with Newcombe Road, which is itself shut. Also closed is the junction of Poplar road with Newcombe Road.
