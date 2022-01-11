A46 Walsgrave: Consultation opens over 'bottleneck'
- Published
Public consultation has begun on plans to improve a "bottleneck" route in Warwickshire.
Proposals to boost the A46 in Coventry, at the Walsgrave on Sowe junction, have been published by National Highways.
The development is expected to cost up to £125m, in addition to the £61m works at the road's Binley junction which are already under way.
National Highways said the funding would ease congestion on the route, which connects to the motorway network.
The proposals include a "grade separated junction" which would allow free-flowing traffic while also incorporating slip roads to allow motorists to join local road networks.
"We know that this junction is incredibly busy and once the scheme is complete, it will alleviate congestion at a well-known bottleneck on the A46," project manager Joe Mulqueen said.
"We're looking forward to speaking to people to find out what comments they have and to hear their feedback."
National Highways said congestion on the route was "having a serious effect on communities and businesses and would constrain future development in the area".
Consultation runs until 14 February, after which time National Highways says it will consider how to incorporate feedback before announcing further plans over the summer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk