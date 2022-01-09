Road cordoned off in armed police stand-off in Coventry
- Published
Police including armed officers have cordoned off a road in Coventry in a stand-off with a man in a house.
They were called to a home on Earlsdon Avenue North at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday to carry out a welfare check on the man and a child.
The man has refused to leave the house and West Midlands Police said the child is still thought to be inside.
The road has been cordoned off by officers along with neighbouring Newcombe Road.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.