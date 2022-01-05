Man charged after car 'driven at man, son and dog' in Coventry
A man has been charged after a car was deliberately driven at two people and a dog.
The victims, a man and his teenage son, suffered minor injuries and the dog was seriously hurt in Tile Hill, Coventry, on Monday.
The events were linked by officers to a later armed confrontation in Winceby Place.
Nial Dalton, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of assault and dangerous driving.
The 20-year-old was due to appear at Coventry Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, detectives said.
Armed officers were sent to the confrontation and said a shotgun was produced but "fortunately no shots were fired".
Several properties were searched and two other firearms recovered.
A 17-year-old boy has been released on bail while two other men, aged 49 and 66, have been released while inquiries continue, the force added.
