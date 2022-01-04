Attempted murder arrests after Coventry armed confrontation
- Published
Four people have been arrested after an armed confrontation in Coventry.
Police have linked Monday's night's events to an incident earlier where a teenager and his dog were deliberately driven at in Parkhill Drive.
The boy suffered only minor injuries but the dog was seriously hurt.
Three men, aged 20, 49 and 66, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder after armed officers were sent to Winceby Place.
A shotgun was produced but "fortunately no shots were fired", said a West Midlands Police spokesperson.
Several properties were searched and two other firearms recovered.
