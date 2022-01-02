BBC News

Stratford-upon-Avon street to close for four weeks for repairs

Wood Street in Stratford-upon-Avon will be closed for four weeks from 17 January

A town centre street will be closed for four weeks for pavement repairs, a county council has announced.

Warwickshire County Council said Wood Street in Stratford-upon-Avon will be closed to most traffic from 17 January.

It said the pavement, which had been damaged by vehicles delivering goods, was currently having to be repaired on a monthly basis, so new paving would be put down that would be "more robust".

A spokesman said access to businesses would not be disrupted by the work.

