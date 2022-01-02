Coventry United Ladies: Thousands raised to support team
Thousands of pounds have been raised to support Coventry United Ladies FC players after it was confirmed the team would enter liquidation.
Players were told on 23 December that their contracts were terminated and have spoken about their shock.
Locals have rallied to support the squad, with more than £12,500 being raised through crowdfunding.
Organiser Michael Morgan said he was trying to show the women "that the people of Coventry care".
He said his children played for one of the club's youth teams and had loved attending matches and getting to know the players.
The club is set to enter liquidation on Tuesday, however Mr Morgan said he had not given up hope of someone buying the club "at the eleventh hour".
He said the money raised was not to save the club but to support the players.
"These women through no fault of their own have found themselves without a job before Christmas," he said.
The Women's Championship club was founded in 2013 and turned professional before the 2021-22 season.
Club Captain Katie Wilkinson previously spoke out about how the players were "gutted, angry, upset and still in shock" after being told their contracts were terminated over Zoom.
She tweeted to say she was "genuinely speechless" at the donations and had been left "extremely overwhelmed and thankful".