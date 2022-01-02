Great-grandfather starts year-long walking feat in Coventry
A great-grandfather who is aiming to walk 10 miles (16km) every day this year to raise money to help seriously ill children has begun his challenge.
Tony Cunningham, of Coventry, is planning to walk around the city's War Memorial Park each day for the charity Molly Olly's Wishes.
The 72-year-old said he wanted to help as the charity's work "really resonated with me".
The Warwick-based charity said it was "immensely grateful" for his efforts.
Mr Cunningham, who has had a quadruple heart bypass operation, said he was also doing the challenge in memory of his wife Jackie, who died from lung cancer last year.
"It's such a worthwhile cause and, as a charity, gives children and their families some pleasure in the darkest of times," he said.
He has previously raised money for the charity as part of a team and said having a seriously ill child was "unimaginable".
"I don't know if I can complete it, I'll just give it my best shot," he said.
Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw founded the charity 10 years ago following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.
Ms Ollerenshaw, who joined Mr Cunningham on his first walk, said the money would be used to help children up to the age of 18 with any life-threatening illness.
"It's a big ask what Tony's doing and it's a huge challenge for him that can't be underestimated and we are massively grateful, it's brilliant," she said.
He was joined by other walkers and supporters including the Lord Mayor of Coventry, John McNicholas, and his wife June.