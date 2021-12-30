Police thwart £44k Nuneaton fraud bid
- Published
Fraudsters posing as police officers attempted to defraud an elderly person of £44,000, Warwickshire Police said.
The force said suspicions were raised as the amount was moved into a Nuneaton bank account.
After investigations revealed the funds had been taken fraudulently, the transaction was halted and the money returned to the victim by the bank.
Inquiries are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible, officers added.
Following the incident, which happened over the Christmas period, the force added people who receive a call from someone purporting to be a police officer and asking them to withdraw or transfer money should contact police immediately.
Insp Simon Mason, of the economic crime unit said: "Thankfully this scam was detected by one of our team in time for the bank to intervene in the transaction.
"Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous criminals who will continually seek to exploit the vulnerable for their own financial gain.
"Obviously it is not only vulnerable people who are at risk - economic fraud it is often a very sophisticated crime and anyone can find themselves a victim.
"We would like to remind our communities to be on their guard and to make themselves aware of various fraud methods that are commonly used and the precautionary and preventative measures that can be taken."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk