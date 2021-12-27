Coventry pantomime postponed until February over Omicron fears
A pantomime has been rescheduled until February half term because of fears it would be hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Albany Theatre in Coventry said with Omicron cases still rising, it was in the best interests of audiences, staff, and the cast.
Kevin Shaw, the theatre's artistic director and chief executive said it was the "best thing to do to ensure a successful run of the pantomime".
All ticket holders have been contacted.
Mr Shaw said: "We're still waiting for all our cast to get back to us to say yes they can do it.
"We've got about 80% of them saying 'yes that's fine', so we're just waiting until then and then we'll officially announce the dates."
Dick Whittington was going to be the first pantomime the theatre had produced itself and was due to run between 30 December 2021 and 8 January 2022.
The theatre said it had recruited a "talented cast drawn from communities across Coventry" for the show and promised there would still be "extravagant costumes, sparkling sets, live music and more giggles than you can shake a stick with a spotted handkerchief at".
On 8 December the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry had to temporarily suspend performances of its pantomime because a number of cast and crew tested positive for coronavirus.
