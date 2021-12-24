West Midlands Police officers honoured for saving man's life
Four West Midlands Police officers have been honoured for saving the life of a recovery operator who was crushed against his service truck.
He was trying to load a car on to his recovery truck on the A45 near Coventry when he was hit by another car in May and had to have a leg amputated.
Armed PCs Louise Proffitt, Ben Taylor, Jonathan Toon and Daniel Webb-Jones managed to stem serious bleeding.
They have been awarded Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation.
The incident happened as a result of heavy rainfall on 3 May, the police force said.
Cars had been "aquaplaning due to the weather conditions" leading one of them to roll over.
The man was trying to recover it and as he was attempting to load the vehicle on to his transporter, another car lost control and crashed into him.
Officers at the scene realised the man was critically injured and called for armed police because of their enhanced medical training and equipment.
The four armed officers arrived and managed to stem the serious bleeding from his leg.
The man was then airlifted to hospital for further treatment.
